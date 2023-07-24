VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/23/2023

Sunday July 23, 2023

9:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Ridge Township. No injuries were reported. A 2016 Hyundai Genesis driven by Jacob Langley, 29, of Fort Wayne, went off the left side of the roadway and entered the median, then slid across the eastbound lanes of travel before coming to rest in a ditch. Unit #1 continued off the left side of the road (still in a slide) and came to rest in a ditch. During the investigation it was found Langley was in possession of stolen property and that the vehicle may have been stolen out of Fort Wayne Indiana. He was charged with receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony, and was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

10:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lare Road in Tully Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

10:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Cherry Street in the Village of Convoy to check an abandoned 911 call.

12:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Ohio City to assist with an unruly juvenile.

1:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township to check an automated report of a possible crash. It was found to be a subject riding a bike who dropped his phone and caused the call to generate a possible emergency.

2:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township to investigate a report of a car window being busted out.

5:50 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject from Auglaize County wanting to report being assaulted while at a location on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township.

6:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of possible animals being abuse.

6:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Harrison Road in Union Township to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

7:45 p.m. – Deputies took a complaint of criminal damage that occurred at a residence on Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township.

7:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Blvd. in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 30 in Tully Township to assist a disabled motorist with a flat tire.

10:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township to check the report of a suspicious vehicle in the area.