Van Wert Police blotter 7/17-7/23/23

Monday, July 17 – arrested Robert Conley for disorderly conduct by intoxication and open container in the 200 block of W. Main St.

Monday, July 17 – a report was taken for a city ordinance violation in the 400 block of Gordon Ave. Charges are pending.

Monday, July 17 – responded to a bomb threat in the 1200 block of Industrial Ave. The incident is under investigation.

Monday, July 17 – a report was taken for criminal trespass in the 700 block of N. Washington St.

Monday, July 17 – an officer spoke with an unruly juvenile in the 700 block of Liberty St.

Monday, July 17 – menacing was reported in the 800 block of E. Main St.

Monday, July 17 – a menacing by stalking report was taken in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.

Monday, July 17 – a wallet with cash, credit cards and other items was turned into the police department. The owner later came in to retrieve the wallet.

Monday, July 17 – a theft report was taken in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Monday, July 17 – a report of breaking and entering was taken in the 100 block of S. Market St.

Monday, July 17 – a disagreement occurred at Take 5 Car Wash. As a result, a trespassing report was taken.

Tuesday, July 18 – a theft was reported in the 900 block of Kear Road.

Tuesday, July 18 – arrested Michael “Max” Whisman on two counts of aggravated menacing, first degree misdemeanors, in connection with threats made in the 200 block of S. Fulton St.

Tuesday, July 18 – criminal damaging was reported in the 200 block of S. Fulton St.

Tuesday, July 18 – a theft was reported in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.

Tuesday, July 18 – officers were dispatched to the 200 block of W. Main St. for a distraught juvenile.

Wednesday, July 19 – a probation violation occurred in the 200 block of W. Fourth St.

Wednesday, July 19 – a disorderly conduct incident occurred in the 900 block of E. Crawford St.

Wednesday, July 19 – officers responded to a distraught female in the 1100 block of E. Sycamore St.

Thursday, July 20 – telephone harassment was reported in the 1200 block of Industrial Drive.

Thursday, July 20 – received a report of animals running at-large in the 1000 block of Leeson Ave.

Thursday, July 20 – officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Prospect Ave. for a domestic incident.

Thursday, July 20 – received a report of a disorderly conduct incident in the 300 block of Burt St.

Friday, July 21 – Walmart staff reported the theft of food and dry goods from the store.

Friday, July 21 – arrested Corbin Voirol for a post conviction no contact order in the 600 block of E. Main St.

Friday, July 21 – found property was turned into the police department.

Saturday, July 22 – telephone harassment was reported in the 400 block of E. Main St. No charges were filed.

Saturday, July 22 – a city ordinance violation report for junk/rubbish and grass weeds was taken in the 10000 block of U.S. 127.

Saturday, July 22 – a junk report was taken for a residence in the 10000 block of U.S. 127.

Saturday, July 22 – a city ordinance violation report was taken in the 1000 block of E. Main St.

Saturday, July 22 – a city ordinance violation was taken for junk/rubbish and duty to maintain property for a residence in the 1200 block of E. Ervin Rd.

Saturday, July 22 – a junk report was taken in the 300 block of N. Chestnut St.

Saturday, July 22 – a junk report was taken in the 700 block of E. Main St.

Saturday, July 22 – responded to the 1100 block of Bell Ave. for a distraught female.

Sunday, July 23 – the theft of money that occurred on the internet was reported by a State St. resident. The matter is under investigation.