VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/24/2023

Monday July 24, 2023

7:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sibley Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

9:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Rosalie Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 66 in Washington Township to deliver a message of recovered property.

11:34 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Ohio 697 in Washington Township for a subject who fell.

12:35 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Ohio 697 in Washington Township for a subject who fell.

12:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Hoaglin Township to contact a resident for the Paulding County Sheriff.

12:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Fife Road in Union Township on a complaint of identity theft.

2:25 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire and Rockford Fire to a location on Glenmore Road in Liberty Township for a field fire. Deputies responded to assist with traffic.

2:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Greenville Road in Ridge Township to check a open line 911 call.

3:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

3:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Market Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:19 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire, Wren Fire, and Convoy Fire to a field fire on Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township.

5:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

7:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to assist a disabled motorist with a flat tire.

8:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Railroad Street in the Village of Middle Point on a report of juveniles playing on the tracks.

8:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Converse Roselm Road in Washington Township on a report of a male subject jumping out in front of vehicles.

10:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire on a report of a suspicious vehicle.

10:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy.

11:26 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

11:41 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a subject with abdominal pain.