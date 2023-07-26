VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/25/2023

Tuesday July 25, 2023

4:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

7:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tyler Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:45 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to the Ohio City Woodlawn Cemetery.

12:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sponseller Street in the Village of Convoy to investigate a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

2:00 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ridge Cemetery.

4:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert City Police.

5:15 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Joseph M. Thomas, 32, of rural Willshire is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

5:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Harvey Road in Hoaglin Township to assist with a unruly juvenile.

7:21 p.m.- Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township on a report of reckless operation.

7:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township to remove debris from the roadway.

9:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township to conduct a welfare check on a juvenile.

10:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Union Township on a report of a suspicious vehicle and people entering the corn field.