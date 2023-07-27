VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/26/2023

Wednesday July 26, 2023

7:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point.

8:11 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Torrey Lamar Moss, 29, of Lorain is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

8:26 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with high blood pressure.

9:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of a possible domestic dispute.

9:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

9:36 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS, and Ohio City EMS to a residence on Jackson Street in the Village of Wren for a subject who was ill.

10:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Pleasant Township to check an open line 911 call.

10:41 a.m. – Deputies provided a motorist assist with a subject from Van Wert Health to their vehicle in Delphos.

10:50 a.m. – Deputies took a report of a motor vehicle crash on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township. The incident remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.

11:45 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ridge Cemetery.

12:55 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Fife Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject who fell.

4:34 p.m. – Deputies to the Indiana State Line in Harrison Township to transport a transient.

6:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Willshire on a noise complaint.

6:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to the area of the Marsh Foundation to assist the Van Wert Police in location a juvenile.

7:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to investigate a complaint of menacing.

9:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township to investigate a motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles that struck side mirrors when passing. No injuries were reported.

11:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of a stray dog in the roadway.