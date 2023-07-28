VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/27/2023

Thursday July 27, 2023

7:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in York Township for a report of a large deer in the roadway.

8:54 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who fell.

8:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash at U.S. 127 and Ohio 81 in Liberty Township. No injuries were reported.

9:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:30 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Middle Creek Cemetery.

10:42 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who had fallen.

11:10 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Oak Lane in the City of Van Wert for a stray dog.

11:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a complaint on trucks driving down Galvin Road in Hoaglin Township.

2:38 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject who had fallen.

4:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:13 p.m. – Deputies assisted the Van Wert Police at a motor vehicle crash on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert.

7:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township on a complaint of a subject loitering.

8:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Industrial Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Heller Road in Harrison Township on a report of a cow in the roadway.

11:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township on a report of an attempted burglary.