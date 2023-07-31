Van Wert Police blotter 7/24-7/29/23

Van Wert Police

Monday, July 24 – a telecommunications harassment report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Monday, July 24 – someone came to the police department to report identity fraud.

Monday, July 24 – took a report of a distraught male in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.

Monday, July 24 – arrested Kevin Keirns for menacing after a dispute at business in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.

Monday, July 24 – a Bell Ave. resident reported telecommunications harassment. No charges were filed.

Tuesday, July 25 – a Spencer St. resident reported an online theft.

Tuesday, July 25 – a disabled vehicle was towed from the 1100 block of Leeson Ave. due to a city ordinance violation.

Tuesday, July 25 – a domestic violence incident was reported in the 500 block of S. Vine St. Charges are pending.

Tuesday, July 25 – a domestic violence incident was reported in the 600 block of Cable St. After an investigation, no charges were filed.

Wednesday, July 26 – a burglary was reported in the 700 block of W. Main St. but after an investigation, it was learned it didn’t occur.

Wednesday, July 26 – a criminal trespassing report was reported in the 600 block of State St.

Wednesday, July 26 – responded to the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway for an unruly juvenile.

Wednesday, July 26 – responded to the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway for a distraught male.

Thursday, July 27 – arrested Brent Mosier, 39, for domestic violence after an incident in the 300 block of Jefferson St.

Thursday, July 27 – received a report of menacing in the 500 block of E. Crawford St.

Thursday, July 27 – charged Gavin McMichael with criminal trespassing after an incident in the 600 block of State St.

Friday, July 28 – a domestic dispute was reported in the 900 block of Kiger St. No charges were filed.

Saturday, July 29 – charged Korbin Taylor, 25, with one count of trespassing, a fourth degree misdemeanor, in connection with an incident that occurred the previous day.

Saturday, July 29 – arrested Jonathon Mattix of Fort Wayne on a warrant for failure to appear. The arrest was made in the 600 block of Cable St.

Saturday, July 29 – arrested Lance J. Thompson on an outstanding warrant from Paulding County Common Pleas Court.