VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/29/2023

Saturday July 29, 2023

12:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township.

3:05 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.

3:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Fife Road in Hoaglin Township.

4:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township to replace signs that had been knocked down by the wind.

7:23 a.m. – Deputies responded toa residence on Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:09 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal court for failure to comply. Jonathon Douglas Mattix, 36, of Fort Wayne. Indiana. was being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. Mattix had been located by the Van Wert Police.

12:23 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Shawnee Drive in the City of Van Wert was not feeling well.

12:30 p.m. – Deputies checked an area in York Township for a subject walking on the roadway acting confused.

1:16 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Sycamore Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of a loose dog.

1:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Foster School Road in Harrison Township on a report of an abandoned vehicle parked in a field.

4:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 30 in Union Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jackson Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

8:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ringwald Road in Ridge Township on a report of a motor vehicle crash on private property at Huggy Bear Campground. A golf cart driven by Aaron Burgei, 44, of Cloverdale, was westbound a tunnel under Ringwald Rd., then turned northbound coming out of the tunnel, causing him to be ejected from the golf cart. Burgei was injured and was transported to St. Rita’s by Middle Point EMS.

9:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Galvin Road in Hoaglin Township to check the welfare of an elderly resident.

11:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township on a complaint of reckless operation.