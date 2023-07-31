VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/30/2023
Sunday July 30, 2023
12:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Hoaglin Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
12:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Chestnut Street in the City of Van Wert on a report of a suspicious person in the area.
9:45 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject from a residence in the City of Delphos on a complaint of domestic violence.
10:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Fisher Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
11:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gamble Road in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
11:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Normal Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of harassment.
12:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire on a complaint a complaint of theft.
2:55 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Ridge Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.
4:18 p.m. – Deputies spoke to a resident from Westwood Drive in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of theft.
4:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township on a complaint of reckless operation.
7:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.
8:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Main Street in Willshire Township (Glenmore) to check an abandoned 911 call.
8:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jonestown Road in York Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police.
9:16 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point on a medical alarm.
