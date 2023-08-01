VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/31/2023

Monday July 31, 2023

12:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Congress Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:54 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Union Township for a subject that had fallen.

7:18 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Cass Street in the City of Delphos for a subject feeling ill.

9:15 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on State Line Road in Tully Township for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

11:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

12:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:15 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy EMS and Van Wert Fire and EMS responded to the area of U.S. 30 and Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash. A 2008 Toyota Sienna driven by Phillip Jones of Troy was northbound on Liberty Union and a 2015 Jeep Patriot driven by Mallory Williams of Fort Wayne was eastbound on U.S. 30. Jones pulled into the intersection and failed to yield for Williams, struck the SUV and a traffic sign before drifting across the roadway into a ditch. No injuries were reported.

1:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township to conduct a welfare check on a subject that had not reported for work.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of domestic violence.

4:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Willshire to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:48 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant at a residence on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire. The warrant was issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Jeffrey Lee Kallas, 22, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

5:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mendon Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of vehicle damage.

6:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Doner Road in Jackson Township on a complaint of harassment.

9:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walnut Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Westwood Drive in the Village of Middle Point on a noise complaint.