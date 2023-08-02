VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/1/2023

Tuesday August 1, 2023

5:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Jackson Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

9:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a subject trespassing.

10:29 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Airport Avenue in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of loose dogs in the area.

11:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Convoy on a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a golf cart driven by a juvenile. The girl said her foot slipped between the go peddle and the brake and she panicked, causing the golf cart to veer to the left and strike the curb on the opposite side of the street before flipping on its right side. She was transported by Convoy EMS to Van Wert Ohio Health with minor injuries.

12:18 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Gleason Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a subject having cardiac issues.

2:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy to check an open line 911 call.

3:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to investigate to a complaint.

3:55 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having a cardiac issue.

4:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to investigate to a complaint.

4:31 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Tumbleson Road in Pleasant Township in reference to being scammed of money from someone claiming to be a deputy from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office. The incident remains under investigation. The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office is not soliciting for funds.

6:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of three ATV being driven on the roadway.

7:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City for a suspicious vehicle in the drive.

8:20 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Adrian Daniels, 23, of Middle Point is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

8:50 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for aggravated possession of drugs. Cody Gheen, 27, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

11:05 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject with chest pain and difficulty breathing.