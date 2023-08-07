Van Wert Police blotter 7/30-8/6/23

Van Wert Police

Sunday, July 30 – a theft report was taken in the 1100 block of Kear Rd.

Sunday, July 30 – arrested Ashton M. Lewis for menacing after an incident at Franklin Park.

Monday, July 31 – Phillip Raines, 35, was cited for having a restricted animal (a goat) living on his property.

Monday, July 31 – Tasha Mattix, 40, of Van Wert was charged with theft after an incident in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Monday, July 31 – a theft report was taken in the 900 block of Haley St. The incident remains under investigation.

Monday, July 31 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 300 block of N. Harrison St. after a resident witnessed someone tampering with a power pole.

Monday, July 31 – a wallet and cell phone located on Liberty Union Rd. was turned in.

Tuesday, August 1 – an unruly juvenile was reported in the 800 block of Leeson Ave.

Tuesday, August 1 – telephone harassment was reported in the 800 block of E. Main St.

Tuesday, August 1 – Cody Gheen came to the police department to turn himself in on a felony warrant held by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, August 2 – an incident of telephone harassment and criminal damaging was reported in the 800 block of W. Main St.

Wednesday, August 2 – an unruly juvenile was reported in the 700 block of Brief St.

Wednesday, August 2 – a theft was reported in the 500 block of S. Franklin St. It remains under investigation.

Wednesday, August 2 – a criminal trespass report was taken into the 600 block of Cable St.

Thursday, August 3 – an incident of telecommunications harassment was reported in the 300 block of E. Sycamore St.

Thursday, August 3 – responded to a domestic dispute in the 900 block of Kear Rd.

Thursday, August 3 – responded to a dispute in the 300 block of E. Crawford St. Nathan Wright, 39, of Van Wert was taken into custody on a warrant from Logan County.

Thursday, August 3 – a theft was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Thursday, August 3 – a city ordinance violation report was taken for a property in the 300 block of S. Vine St. after the police department received a complaint about the property.

Thursday, August 3 – a report was taken for a city ordinance violation in the 1000 block of Linden Drive after the police department received a complaint about the property.

Thursday, August 3 – arrested Samuel D. Whisman, 31, on an outstanding warrant from Franklin County.

Friday, August 4 – found property was turned into the police department.

Friday, August 4 – a disorderly conduct incident was reported in the 600 block of S. Washington St.

Friday, August 4 – arrested Jesse Miller, 32, of Convoy for disorderly conduct at OhioHealth on Towne Center Blvd.

Friday, August 4 – arrested Gavin McMichael of Van Wert on a warrant from Van Wert Municipal Court.

Friday, August 4 – a male in the 1000 block of W. Main St. was assisted to the hospital due to being mentally distraught.

Friday, August 4 – a no-contact order violation report was taken in the 300 block of N. Jefferson St.

Friday, August 4 – a resident in the 7600 block of U.S. 127 reported receiving a harassing text message.

Saturday, August 5 – a resident in the 100 block of Fox Rd. reported a dispute between her and her ex-boyfriend.

Saturday, August 5 – a telecommunications harassment report was taken in the 100 block of Fox Rd.

Saturday, August 5 – Jonathan Paz Reinke, 25, of Van Wert was arrested for disorderly conduct following an incident in the 200 block of W. Second St.

Sunday, August 6 – criminal damaging was reported in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.