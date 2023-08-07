VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/3/2023

Thursday August 3, 2023

2:00 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.

8:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a male subject sitting along the edge of the roadway.

8:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dutch John Road in Pleasant Township for a report of an abandoned vehicle.

11:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a rear end crash on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township. A 1997 Ford truck driven by Ronald W. Grieshaber of Van Wert had slowed to turn into a private residence and was hit from behind by a 2012 Ford Fusion driven by Kendall Bollenbacher of Van Wert. No injuries were reported.

12:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township.

12:30 p.m. – Deputies assisted a stranded motorist on U.S. 30 in Tully Township.

1:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Blvd. to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Blvd. to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of a private property motor vehicle crash.

3:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Hayden Kyler Marsee, 21, of Van Wert was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Middle Point to assist with an unruly juvenile.

4:06 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Dixon Cavette Road in Union Township for a subject who had fallen.

4:52 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Elizabeth Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having difficulty breathing.

1806 hrs. – Deputies responded to an area on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a dog being locked in a car.

7:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 30 in Tully Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol on a traffic stop.

8:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Maple Street in the Village of Convoy to check the welfare of a juvenile.

8:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist with an unruly juvenile.

8:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.