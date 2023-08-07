VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/4/2023

Friday August 4, 2023

1:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police on a domestic call.

8:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Third Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist

locked out of their vehicle.

9:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Race Street in the City of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police on a motor vehicle crash.

11:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Harrison Willshire Road to standby as a peace officer.

1:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 127 in Union Township to check the welfare of a subject.

2:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 116 in Ridge Township on a complaint of property damage.

3:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walnut Street in the Village of Middle Point to assist with an unruly juvenile.

5:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Slack Road in Ridge Township on a report of suspicious activity.

6:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Decatur Road in the Village of Willshire for a theft complaint.

8:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Goodwin Road in York Township for a animal welfare check.