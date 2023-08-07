VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/5/2023

Saturday August 5, 2023

12:20 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who was disoriented.

7:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Skinner Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a subject in mental distress.

9:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to check the area for a suspicious vehicle.

9:34 a.m. – Deputies checked an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

12:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Union Township for a motor vehicle crash. No injuries were reported. Kevin Kimpel of Butler, Indianas said he was backing out of the parking lane, and hit a 1995 Mercedes in the back passenger door. The Mercedes had minor damage with a scratch on the door, and Kimpel’s 2007 GM EV 1 had fdamage with a dent in the left rear of the bumper.

12:18 p.m. – Deputies along with Van Wert Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

1:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Clayworth Road in Ridge Township to check an open line 911 call.

1:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township to assist a motorist locked out their vehicle.

3:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township to check on a disabled motorist.

8:20 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio City Venedocia Road in Liberty Township for a subject who was ill.

10:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence alarm on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township.

11:33 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Shawnee Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject that had fallen.