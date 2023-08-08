VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/7/2023

Monday August 7, 2023

1:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township to check the welfare of a subject who may have been in mental distress.

2:54 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with chest pain.

6:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bebb Street in the Village of Venedocia to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to assist a disabled motorist.

7:57 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Towne Center in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

8:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monticello Spencerville Road in Jennings Township on a theft complaint.

8:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 127 in Liberty Township to check an open line 911 call.

12:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jackson Street in the Village of Wren to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

4:07 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road for a subject with chest pain and difficulty breathing.

4:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a property on Van Wert Mercer County Line Road in Liberty Township to investigate a report of breaking and entering.

4:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dull Robinson Road in Liberty Township on a complaint of a low hanging utility line.

6:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of harassment.

7:16 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Washington Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

7:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walnut Street in the Village of Elgin to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:09 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.