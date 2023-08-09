VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/8/2023

Tuesday August 8, 2023

1:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township to check the area for a possible fire.

1:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jackson Street in the Village of Wren on a report of an adult that could not be located.

11:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Greenville Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of a subject blowing grass into the roadway while mowing.

12:17 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject with abdominal pain.

1:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a subject blowing grass into the roadway while mowing.

2:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on State Route 697 in Washington Township on a report of suspicious activity.

2:27 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to the area of the Delphos City Pool on a complaint of a stray dog.

2:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to the area of Crestview Schools in the Village of Convoy for a report to a suspicious person on the property.

5:29 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was unconscious.

7:04 p.m.- Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

9:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Waller Road in Tully Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.