VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/9/2023

Wednesday August 9, 2023

4:10 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Willshire Township for a subject with chest pain.

7:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to location on Fisher Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:30 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for Probation Violation. Jeremy Cole, 32, of Wren was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

9:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township on a report of reckless operation.

10:49 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject with left arm pain and difficulty breathing.

11:36 a.m. – Deputies took a complaint of theft of a bicycle from the area of the Van Wert County Common Pleas Court House. The bicycle and suspect was later located.

12:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dixon Cavett Road in Tully Township for an automated report of a possible crash. There was no crash located.

12:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City to check an abandoned 911 call.

12:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 127 in Liberty Township to assist with a subject who may have been having a mental breakdown and destroying property. The subject was transported to OhioHealth for further evaluation and treatment.

3:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a possible protection order violation.

4:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to assist a disabled motorist.

5:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to location on Ohio 697 in Washington Township to investigate a report of vehicles being damaged.

7:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lare Road in Tully Township on a complaint of residents being sprayed with farm chemicals from a farm sprayer in the field.

7:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Seventh Street in the City of Delphos to assist Delphos Police.

7:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tully Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of a juvenile riding a four-wheeler on the street.

9:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Union Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

9:43 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Jacquelyn Marie Forthman, 34, of rural Willshire was taken into custody at a location on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township and was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

11:27 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a person who was not feeling well.