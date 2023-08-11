Backyard Revival…

Middle Point United Methodist Church will be hosting its sixth annual Backyard Revival on Saturday, August 19. This community event started out in a tent, but has been moved inside to the newly air conditioned church. Pastor Bryan Harriff will be sharing from 5-5:45, followed by dinner and fellowship at 5:45 and then music by Randy Long and Trinity (pictured above) beginning at 6:30. A free will offering will be taken to help with expenses. If you can not make the whole event, please feel free to join us at any time throughout the evening. The church is located at 109 N. Mill St., Middle Point, and the public is invited. Photo submitted