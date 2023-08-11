Local realtors honored…

Submitted information

Six real estate professionals affiliated with Straley Realty & Auctioneers, Inc. have earned the 2022-2023 President’s Sales Club awards presented by the Ohio Realtors.

Realtors Warren Straley and Chet Straley have been awarded the Award of Distinction for having more than $2.5 million in sales between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023.

Receiving the Award of Achievement for $1 million to $2.5 million in sales were Joe Bagley, Anne Brecht, Cassie Bell and Jane Germann.

Pictured clockwise from top left are Warren Straley, Chet Straley, Joe Bagley, Jane Germann, Cassie Bell and Anne Brecht. Photos submitted

Ohio Realtors officially awards qualifying members the “President’s Sales Club Award” designation in four recognition levels for outstanding sales performance in the real estate industry. Honorees will be recognized at the President’s Sales Club Dinner during the Ohio Realtors Annual Convention in September.

The Ohio Realtors is the largest professional trade association in Ohio. All Ohio Realtors members in good standing were eligible for the award.