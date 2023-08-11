VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/10/2023

Thursday August 10, 2023

4:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a subject.

9:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Myers Road in Willshire Township on a report of mailbox damage.

11:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

4:12 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to residence on Wayne Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject with back pain.

5:10 p.m. – Deputies along with Grover Hill EMS responded to a location on Defiance Trail Road in Hoaglin Township for a crash on private property involving a golf cart. A Club Car golf cart driven by a Gerald Rogers, was traveling southbound in his yard at 16771 Defiance Trail. Rogers was standing in his golf cart when he stepped on the accelerator driving himself where he then struck a utility pole. He sustained possible serious injuries and was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital by Grover Hill EMS.

7:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jennings Road in Ridge Township to act as a peace officer.

9:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Snyder Road in Liberty Township on a complaint of a foreign substance being placed in a fuel tank of a motor vehicle.

9:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Galvin Road in Hoaglin Township for a stray dog.

9:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a subject walking in the roadway.