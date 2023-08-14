Van Wert Police blotter 8/6-8/13/23

Van Wert Police

Sunday, August 6 – a welfare check was conducted at the police department.

Sunday, August 6 – a telephone harassment report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Monday, August 7 – responded with EMS to the 100 N. Lynn St. for an unresponsive female.

Monday, August 7 – a Celina resident alleged a friend of his from Van Wert stole his cell phone while he was at a gas station in Van Wert.

Monday, August 7 – a report was taken for an unruly juvenile in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.

Monday, August 7 – a trespassing incident was reported in the 900 block of W. Main St.

Tuesday, August 8 – a resident of the 100 block of South Ave. said someone had gained access to a credit card and made a fraudulent purchase.

Tuesday, August 8 – a disorderly conduct incident was reported in the 1000 block of S. Shannon St.

Tuesday, August 8 – a resident of the 900 block of Greenewald St. reported an unknown person threatened to release personal items about her if she did not pay him money.

Thursday, August 10 – $11 was turned into the police department as being lost/found property.

Thursday, August 10 – arrested Tyler Dunn of Van Wert after the theft of a vehicle at Superior Auto on S. Shannon St.

Thursday, August 10 – arrested Renée A. Smith of Convoy for theft after attempting to steal items from Walmart in Van Wert.

Thursday, August 10 – a resident in the 200 block of Burt St. reported telecomunications harassment.

Thursday, August 10 – a resident reported telecommunications harassment in the 200 block of W. Third St.

Thursday, August 10 – a report was taken after receiving a city ordinance violation complaint for a residence in the 1000 block of Frothingham St.

Friday, August 11 – a theft was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Friday, August 11 – charged Haleigh Eleandre Bryson, 27, of Van Wert with theft after an incident in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Friday, August 11 – a reported assault occurred in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Friday, August 11 – arrested James Robert Jewell, 41, of Van Wert on a warrant from Van Wert Municipal Court. The arrest was made in the 200 block of N. Washington St.

Saturday, August 12 – a theft report was taken in the 200 block of Burt St.

Saturday, August 12 – arrested Gregory A. Foster of Van Wert on an outstanding felony warrant while in the 300 block of W. Crawford St.

Saturday, August 12 – a report was taken after receiving a city ordinance violation complaint for a residence in the 500 block of S. Tyler St.

Sunday, August 13 – arrested Justin Pegg, 26, of Van Wert on a probation violation while in the 700 block of S. Walnut St.

Sunday, August 13 – responded to the 600 block of S. Washington St. for a dispute that turned into a menacing incident.