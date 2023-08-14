VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/11/2023

Friday August 11, 2023

3:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township on a report of a semi-truck traveling in the wrong lanes.

7:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Upp Road in Pleasant Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police.

7:53 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a location on Ohio 697 in Washington Township for a subject who passed out.

8:05 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Schumm Road in Willshire Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

8:52 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Jackson Township to check the welfare of a dog.

8:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to the Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Clerk’s Office to investigate a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

8:56 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Pleasant Drive in Pleasant Township for a subject who was ill.

10:26 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of McKinley Street in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.

11:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 81 in Jennings Township on a complaint of identity theft.

3:34 p.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire and EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jackson Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a disabled motorist.

7:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

8:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:36 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Riley Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject who accidently took too much medication.

10:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 81 near Sands Road in York Township. The vehicle had left the roadway striking a sign and utility pole. The vehicle was a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Sara Campbell of rural Van Wert. No Injuries were reported. A citation was issued to the driver for failure to control.