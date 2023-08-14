VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/12/2023

Saturday August 12, 2023

1:11 a.m. – Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 127 near Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township. Deputies were assisted by Van Wert County detectives and the Coldwater Police K-9 Unit. The vehicle was suspected of transporting drugs. During the investigation, 6.49 grams of a green powder was located that tested positive for a fentanyl related compound, and 3.96 grams of a white crystalline substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. Rickie L Welker, 41, of Van Wert was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility on charges possession of methamphetamines and possession of fentanyl or a fentanyl related compound, both third degree felonies. Brandi Runyon, 32, of Van Wert was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility for possession of drug abuse instruments. The incident remains under investigation.

5:04 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with chest pain.

5:43 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a general fire alarm at Cooper Farms on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township.

12:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an open line 911 call on Holtery Street in the Village of Scott.

12:43 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Liberty Township for a loose dog.

1:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township on a complaint of receiving threats.

2:22 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence on Boyd Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a stray dog.

3:24 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire for a unresponsive subject.

3:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Harrison Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

4:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Ridge Township on a complaint of road signs being down.

4:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Line Road in Harrison Township to take a report of a lost or stolen license plate.

5:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mentzer Church Road in Tully Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

7:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township on a report of reckless operation.

7:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Slack Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of juveniles causing damage to a ditch.

8:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Harvey Road in Hoaglin Township to check the welfare of juveniles.

8:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ainsworth Road in Willshire Township to investigate a complaint of trespassing.

9:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

9:48 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl related compound, and possession of cocaine, all fifth degree felonies. Gregory A. Foster, 48, of rural Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. He was located by the Van Wert City Police.

11:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township on a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on the property.