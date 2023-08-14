VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/13/2023

Sunday August 13, 2023

8:55 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of a subject possibly having a heart attack.

3:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Slack Road in Ridge Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police.

3:35 p.m. Deputies along with Convoy Fire and EMS responded to an area of Mentzer Road west of Payne Road in Tully Township on a report of a motorcycle crash. The motorcycle was a 1986 Honda Helix, and the driver was transported to an Indiana Hospital. No further information is available.

4:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

5:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of grass in the roadway.

6:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gamble Road in Ridge Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

7:43 p.m. – Deputies assisted Paulding County in attempting to stop a vehicle on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township. The driver was reported to be in mental distress and needing assistance.

8:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Van Wert Cinemas on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to investigate a report of a hit-skip crash. A vehicle parked in the parking lot was struck by an unknown vehicle.