Hurless awarded CFP certification

Submitted information

Financial advisor Eric Hurless of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Van Wert has received the Certified Financial Planner or CFP certification, granted by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards.

Eric Hurless

Becoming a CFP professional expands a financial advisor’s knowledge base in the following areas:

Financial management

Tax-sensitive investment strategies

Retirement savings

Insurance planning

Education planning

Estate considerations

In addition to the education and examination components of certification, Hurless also has committed to abiding by the CFP Board’s Code of Ethics and Standards of Conduct.

He completed his professional program at the Kaplan College for Financial Planning.

