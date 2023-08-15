Chuch choir invite…

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church is inviting you to join the church choir. The choir sings to the glory of God through traditional choral music, rehearsing on Sunday mornings from 9:15-10:15 a.m. Check out the Christmas Cantata from 2022 here. The church’s annual Choir Kickoff will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, September 7, meal included. For questions or to RSVP for the meal, please call the church office at 419.238.6336. St. Mark’s is located at the corner of N. Washington and W. Sycamore streets in Van Wert. Photo submitted