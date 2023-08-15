Church to celebrate Gymanfa Ganu

Submitted information

VENEDOCIA — Salem Presbyterian Church of Venedocia will be celebrating a longtime community event with its 106th Gymanfa Ganu on Sunday, September 3. The Gymanfa Ganu (pronounced “Ga-mahn’-fa Ga’-nee”) is a Welsh festival of song tradition celebrated around the world.

The village of Venedocia has strong Welsh roots, being settled as it was in 1848 by three Welsh families. Those early settlers brought with them strong religious convictions, but also a deep love for music — particularly for singing in four-part harmony. The first church was built in 1851 and the present church building was finished in 1898.

Venedocia’s Welsh Festival of Song has been kept alive for over a century. Every year, people come from many different states to renew friendships and to participate in the singing. To hear the grand old Welsh hymns sung in four-part harmony by a large and very enthusiastic congregation is quite inspiring.

The director this year will be Ben Williams. Ben is from Goshen, Kentucky, where his exposure to music began at a young age. His mother, Susan, played flute, and his father, David, played trumpet, and his brother Nathan would go on to play the French horn. Ben’s musical experience began at the age of 4 when he started singing in the children’s choir at Christ Church United Methodist in Louisville, eventually going on to ring hand chimes, handbells, sing in the youth choirs and Chancel Choir. Through his church music program, he would come to realize the power of using music as a vehicle for service, building community and relationships, and bringing himself and others closer to God.

Early musical interest lead Ben to take piano lessons for 10 years, later also studying saxophone and oboe. After being accepted into Louisville’s Youth Performing Arts School, he would perform with the symphonic band, wind ensemble, woodwind quintet, as well as the Manual High School Chorus and “Crimson Sound” marching band. He would go on to earn his Bachelor of Music Education from Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio, and his Master of Music Education from the University of Louisville. In 2010, Ben became the choir director at Louisville Central High School, where he also teaches history and appreciation of the visual and performing arts, and serves as the Arts and Humanities department chair. He was the principal oboe in the Indiana University Southeast orchestra for four years. Ben also serves as the Music Associate for Children and Youth at Christ Church United Methodist. Ben is married to Lesley, and they have two children, Bennett and Joanne.

Vocalists for the 2023 Gymanfa Ganu will be Susan Leffel and Adam Rohrbaugh.

Susan (Morgan) Leffel lives in New Knoxville with her husband Keith. They have a son Logan and his wife Kenzie, and a daughter Morgan. Susan is employed at German Farmers Mutual Insurance Company. Susan was married in Salem Presbyterian Church in 1992 and has roots in Venedocia. She is the daughter of Eleanor (Evans) Morgan and the late Thomas A. Morgan of St. Marys and the granddaughter of the late D. Orus and Eunice (Jones) Morgan and the late Daniel and Ruth (Morris) Evans, all of Venedocia. Susan has been a guest soloist at previous Gymanfi and she sings at weddings and church services.

Adam Rohrbaugh is a lifelong resident of Wapakoneta where he lives with his wife, Shelby, who is the daughter of Kevin and Connie O’Neill. Adam has sang in various choirs since the age of five and was fortunate to attended Ohio State University on a vocal scholarship and participated in various choral ensembles. Currently, Adam is on the worship team at First Church in New Knoxville, and also enjoys leading others to Christ with the praise group Worship Anyway, a group made up of local worship leaders from the Wapakoneta area. Outside of those activities, Adam is currently in his 17th year of teaching American history at Bath Local Schools in Lima. Adam appreciates the opportunity to participate in the 106th Gymanfa Ganu!

Also among locally rooted musicians: Connie O’Neill, will be the pianist this year and Joyce (Summersett) Morris will be returning as the organist for the evening’s celebration. They were both raised in Salem Church and are both accomplished organists/pianists who have participated in many past Gymanfi.

Historically held on Labor Day Sunday, a light supper will be served from 4:30-6 p.m. for a free-will donation. The Gymanfa will begin promptly at 7 p.m. All are welcome to experience a night like no other with the church full of voices raised glorifying the Lord, joyful reunions of friends and family and celebration of the unique Welsh heritage in music in the village of Venedocia. Salem Presbyterian Church is located at 15240 Main Street/Ohio 116 in Venedocia.