VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/14/2023

Monday August 14, 2023

5:03 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Maxine Lane in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was dizzy.

8:19 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a commercial alarm on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy.

9:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in York Township for a report of a loose dog.

12:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a hit skip crash. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

12:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Augustine Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a domestic dispute.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a probation violation. Justin Conrad Pegg, 26, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wolfcale Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of vehicle damage.

4:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Venedocia for a report of a suspicious male in the area.

6:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the Village of Wren to investigate a complaint of Menacing.

7:12 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having difficulty standing.

8:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to check an abandoned 911 call.

8:35 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Wolfcale Road in Harrison Township for a subject with neck pain.

8:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

9:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Washington Steet in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

10:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of three juveniles running around the area.