VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/15/2023

Tuesday August 15, 2023

12:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a commercial alarm.

12:18 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a location on U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

1:57 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Sunrise Court in the City of Van Wert for a subject reported as being unconscious.

4:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township on a report of reckless operation.

4:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

8:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire on a theft complaint.

9:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dull Robinson Road in Liberty Township on a report of an abandon vehicle on the roadway.

10:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township on a report of breaking and entering.

12:58 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Bowers Road in Union Township on a report of three loose dogs.

1:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:11 p.m. – Dispatched Ottoville EMS to a residence on Converse Roselm Road in Jackson Township for a subject with chest pain.

3:54 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township for a subject for an ill subject.

4:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Tully Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2014 Black Chevy Malibu driven by Thea Diss was traveling westbound on U.S. 30 near Ohio 49. She said that she swerved to avoid a driver that turned off Ohio 49 onto U.S. 30. She then left the roadway striking three roadway signs before coming to rest on Payne Rd. No injuries were reported.

5:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City to standby as a peace officer.

6:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a report of a domestic dispute.

7:10 p.m. – Deputies with a resident from the Village of Scott on a complaint of harassment and threats.

11:43 p.m . – Deputies along with Middle Point EMS and Van Wert EMS were dispatched to a residence on Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a medical alarm unknown status of patient.