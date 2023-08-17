VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/16/2023

Wednesday August 16, 2023

10:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Haley Street in the City of Van Wert to assist with a dog stuck in a fence.

12:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 127 in Liberty Township to standby as a peace officer while a subject removed property.

1:45 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township who had a seizure.

2:30 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for Community Control Violation. Eric P. Friedrich, 31, of Ottoville is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

2:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 127 in Liberty Township to standby as a peace officer while a subject removed property.

2:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to check a report of a subject walking in the roadway.

3:26 p.m. – Deputies spoke with resident from Bockey Road in Washington Township on a complaint of harassment.

3:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A parked vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle.

4:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

9:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Willshire Township to divert traffic for a motor vehicle crash in Adams County Indiana.