VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/17/2023

Thursday August 17, 2023

3:11 a.m. – Dispatched Wren Fire and Willshire Fire to a residence on Main Street in Glenmore for a Carbon Monoxide Alarm.

5:48 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

10:10 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence on Davis Street in the City of Delphos on a complaint of a stray dog.

10:30 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for Failure to Appear. Justin Lee Frazier, 36, of Delphos is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

10:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Bergner Road in Union Township.

12:03 p.m. – Deputies located a K9 that had been struck in the roadway at a location on Ohio 697 in Washington Township.

3:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:49 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Willshire Township for a subject with abdominal pain.

4:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 on a complaint of trespassing.

4:21 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on South Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject having difficulty breathing.

4:31 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with low oxygen levels.

5:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Simpson Street in the Village of Willshire to standby as a peace officer.

7:50 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Elks Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject who passed out.

9:05 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Jackson Street in the Village of Wren for a subject who was ill.