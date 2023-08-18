Youth group selling mums and flowers

Submitted information

First United Methodist Church Youth Group, at 113 W. Central Ave. in Van Wert, is selling fall mums and flowers from the Starr Greenhouse in North Star, Ohio.

These are big and beautiful flowers with vibrant colors and you won’t be disappointed. Orders may be placed until August 28, and pickup will be at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds EMR building during the afternoon hours of September 22.

Order forms and descriptions can be found at https://www.vanwertfirst.net/ , scroll to the bottom of the Welcome/Landing page, or pick one up in the church office.

For more information call 419.238.0631 ext 307.