Van Wert Police blotter 8/13-8/20/23

Sunday, August 13 – conducted a welfare check in the 300 block of North St.

Sunday, August 13 – arrested Kristina Swick for OVI in the 1400 block of Leeson Ave.

Monday, August 14 – a domestic dispute was reported in the 600 block of S. Washington St.

Monday, August 14 – a trespassing incident occurred in the 100 block of Brooks Ave.

Monday, August 14 – received a report of fraud in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Monday, August 14 – a telecommunications harassment report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Monday, August 14 – a report was filed for a runaway juvenile.

Tuesday, August 15 – received a report of telecommunications harassment in the 600 block of S. Washington St.

Tuesday, August 15 – a theft was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Tuesday, August 15 – a criminal trespassing report was taken in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Tuesday, August 15 – a resident in the 200 block of N. Jefferson St. reported fraud.

Tuesday, August 15 – arrested Ronald Lee Runyon Jr., 45, of Van Wert on a warrant out of Rush County, Indiana.

Tuesday, August 15 – a civil protection order violation was reported in the 600 block of S. Washington St.

Wednesday, August 16 – a possible runaway juvenile was reported in the S. Franklin St. area. The child was located.

Wednesday, August 16 – a child abuse report was taken in the 600 block of N. Franklin St.

Wednesday, August 16 – a trespassing report was taken in the 100 block of Christopher Crossing.

Wednesday, August 16 – received a report of an abandoned bike in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Thursday, August 17 – a reported miscellaneous drug offense occurred in the 1200 block of S. Shannon St.

Saturday, August 19 – arrested Heather Replogle, 38, for endangering children, resisting arrest, persistent disorderly conduct and open container in a motor vehicle following an incident in the 100 block of S. Cherry St.

Saturday, August 19 – contacted by Walmart in reference to an attempted theft at the store. Walmart requested the person be contacted and told they were trespassed from the store.

Saturday, August 19 – arrested Austin J. Fetters, 34, on an outstanding warrant from Van Wert Municipal Court.

Saturday, August 19 – arrested Drew A. Kenny, 30, on an adult parole authority holder.

Saturday, August 19 – arrested Eli Jesztal for aggravated burglary.

Sunday, August 20 – a resident in the 600 block of N. Franklin St. reported a stalking incident.