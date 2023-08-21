VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/18/2023

Friday August 18, 2023

3:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township on a complaint on a complaint of reckless operation.

10:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bergner Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a suspicious vehicle.

10:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a suspicious person at the property.

11:30 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Ohio 118 in Liberty Township on a complaint of identity theft.

11:32 a.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a subject who was ill.

12:02 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Liberty Township for a stray dog.

12:14 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence on Clime Street in the City of Delphos on a report of dogs possibly abandon at a residence.

12:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

1:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Slane Road in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 30 in Union Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:23 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Nachbar Road in Union Township for a subject who passed out.

3:32 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Carpenter Road in Washington Township on a fraud complaint.

5:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Morgan Road in Jennings Township to check an open line 911 call.

6:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Clime Street in the City of Delphos to assist the Delphos Police.

6:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

10:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy on a report of a ruptured water line.

10:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to check an area of Liberty Township after receiving a report from the Indianapolis Air Traffic Control Center of someone shining a blue laser light in the sky. An aircraft flying over the area had reported the incident to the control center.