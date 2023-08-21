VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/19/2023

Saturday August 19, 2023

2:39 a.m. – Deputies made a traffic stop on Union Pleasant Road in Union Township. The vehicle was initially stopped for a speeding violation. The vehicle was traveling 114 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone. During the investigation the driver was suspected of driving while under the Influence. The driver refused to participate in any of the requested performance testing. The driver was taken into custody being charged with DWI, and possession of a controlled substance, and was issued a citation for speed. Victor Sean Greutman, 29, of Lima is being held in the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

8:21 a.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire & EMS responded to a report of a roll over motor vehicle crash on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

8:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Jennings Township on a report of a stop sign missing from an intersection.

9:49 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Jackson Township on a complaint of a scam.

10:00 a.m. – Dog Warden spoke with a resident from the City of Van Wert on a complaint of animal abuse.

10:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township to remove debris from the roadway.

11:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township to investigate a complaint of theft, breaking and entering to a storage unit.

12:45 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ridge Cemetery.

1:45 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject having medical difficulties.

5:20 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject possibly having a stroke.

5:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to the area of Westfield Drive in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of juveniles riding ATV ‘s in the roadway.

6:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Van Wert Paulding County Line Road in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of a stray dog in the roadway.

6:39 p.m. – Deputies long with Delphos Fire & EMS responded to an area of Delphos Southworth Road in Washington Township for a motor vehicle crash. A 2004 Harley Davidson Softail being ridden by Nicholas Osting, 49, of Delphos, was westbound on State Road in Washington Township. Osting turned northbound on Delphos Southworth Road, and the motorcycle slid out from under the rider and struck a 2010 Ford Explorer driven by Scott Foust. Osting fled the scene on foot but was later located and cited for leaving the scene, and driving under an OVI suspension. Osting was transported by Delphos EMS to Van Wert Hospital. Delphos Police, Allen County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and ODNR assisted at the scene and searching the area of Osting.

8:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township to investigate a report of domestic violence. Stephen V. Barnhart, 28, was later located and arrested for domestic violence. He is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

10:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Willshire Eastern Road in Willshire Township on a complaint of trespassing.

10:33 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a location on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township for a carbon monoxide alarm.

10:37 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Alexander Road in Willshire Township on a complaint of threats and harassment.