VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/20/2023

Sunday August 20, 2023

11:53 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of a stray dog.

3:45 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert going to Middle Creek Cemetery.

2:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Chestnut Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Guilford Road in York Township for an open line 911 call.

6:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

8:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Pearson Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of theft and breaking and entering to a storage unit.

8:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on High Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:00 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Main Steet in the City of Van Wert for a subject that had fallen.

9:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Galvin Road in Hoaglin Township to assist a disabled motorist.