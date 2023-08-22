VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/21/2023
Monday August 21, 2023
12:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Middle Point to assist with an unruly juvenile having a reaction to a drug.
7:04 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Skinner Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject having difficulty breathing.
8:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wolfcale Road in Harrison Township for three loose goats.
8:30 a.m.- Deputies responded to an area on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to check an abandoned 911 call.
10:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Union Pleasant Road in Pleasant Township on a report of an ATV being ridden in the roadway.
11:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 33 in Willshire Township on a report of a domestic dispute.
11:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hoaglin Center Road in Ridge Township to standby as a peace officer.
12:06 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a commercial fire alarm.
12:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 to check the welfare of a subject sitting along the road.
2:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Convoy to check a car alarm that was active.
4:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.
5:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township to assist a disabled motorist.
5:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City to check an open line 911 call.
6:13 p.m. – Dispatched Willshire Fire to a residence on Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire for a carbon monoxide alarm.
6:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Colwell Road in Union Township to check an abandoned vehicle.
6:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bockey Road in Washington Township to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.
8:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 66 in Washington Township for a report of a suspicious male walking.
8:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to check an abandoned 911 call.
POSTED: 08/22/23 at 12:49 pm. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement