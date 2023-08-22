VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/21/2023

Monday August 21, 2023

12:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Middle Point to assist with an unruly juvenile having a reaction to a drug.

7:04 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Skinner Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject having difficulty breathing.

8:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wolfcale Road in Harrison Township for three loose goats.

8:30 a.m.- Deputies responded to an area on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

10:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Union Pleasant Road in Pleasant Township on a report of an ATV being ridden in the roadway.

11:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 33 in Willshire Township on a report of a domestic dispute.

11:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hoaglin Center Road in Ridge Township to standby as a peace officer.

12:06 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a commercial fire alarm.

12:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 to check the welfare of a subject sitting along the road.

2:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Convoy to check a car alarm that was active.

4:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

5:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township to assist a disabled motorist.

5:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City to check an open line 911 call.

6:13 p.m. – Dispatched Willshire Fire to a residence on Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire for a carbon monoxide alarm.

6:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Colwell Road in Union Township to check an abandoned vehicle.

6:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bockey Road in Washington Township to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

8:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 66 in Washington Township for a report of a suspicious male walking.

8:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to check an abandoned 911 call.