VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/22/2023

Tuesday August 22, 2023

3:45 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject that passed out.

4:28 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Harrison Center Road in Harrison Township for a subject having a seizure.

9:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of a stray dog.

10:03 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject that was disoriented.

10:13 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject who passed out.

11:55 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a residence on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of an electrical fire in the wall.

12:04 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location on Gordon Avenue in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.

2:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Van Wert Willshire Road in Liberty Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

4:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

6:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Delphos to assist the Delphos Police.

8:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.