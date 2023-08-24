Board gets update on Eggerss Stadium, new school year

Assistant Superintendent Bob Priest updates the board on security and summer improvements around the district. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Phase I of a massive overhaul of Eggers Stadium is nearly complete and Van Wert City Schools Treasurer Troy Bowersock gave a brief financial update on the project during Wednesday night’s school board meeting.

“We’re pretty confident where we are as far as phase I is concerned,” Bowersock said. “As of August 22, we’ve incurred $3.6 million associated with the construction project. There were some contingencies (approximately $100,000) built into the contracts so that will free up some money for phase II and beyond.”

Bowersock also noted that some parts of phase II were incorporated into the first phase of the project. The main parts of phase I were concrete restoration on the home side stands and Cougar Pride Wall, and the installation of new artificial turf. Phases II and III are planned for 2024 and 2025. The renovations are being paid for by a 20-year, 1.15 mill bond issue that was approved by school district voters in May of 2022. It raised $5 million for the project. A legacy naming rights program was also recently announced.

Superintendent Mark Bagley said the district plans on thanking the public through videos online and on social media, and a brief thank letter that will be red shortly before kickoff of Friday’s football game vs. Bath. He also said there will be some parking available on the grass behind the south end zone.

“We have it mapped out, we’re going to have people out there manning that,” he said. “My guess is we can get 60 cars out there and looking at the future – how does that look (in terms of) traffic flow on a one-way street. It’ll be free parking for our public to get closer, especially those who are handicapped.”

Bagley added there will be safety signs at certain portions of the stadium and he said an open house will be held this Sunday from 5-7 p.m. this Sunday for the public to have an unimpeded look at the renovations and the new turf. More information is expected later today.

He also told the board that even with a three-hour fog delay on Monday, the first day of school, the new academic year is off to a great start and he noted the district has a nearly full staff.

During his report to the board, Assistant Superintendent Bob Priest ran down a list of improvements that took place in district buildings around the summer, including new security cameras at the ECC, elementary, middle school and high school. New cameras will go in at the Van Wert School at the Goedde this fall. He also praised the maintenance staff for their hard work over the summer, and he said new playground equipment is coming for the Early Childhood Center.

“We’ve been told late September or early October,” Priest said. “We were obviously hoping it would be here when the students arrived…we’re hoping maybe they can experience that and have to wait until the spring.”

The board approved the resignation of Noah Carter, assistant to the director of technology, effective August 18, and approved Kennedy Mercer as a kindergarten intervention specialist. Board members also approved over 150 supplemental contacts for various academic, athletic and various extracurricular activities.

In other business the board approved:

CEO program agreements with Crestview and Lincolnview school districts.

Agreements with Crestview, Lincolnview and Parkway for students attending the Van Wert School at the Goedde.

Student fees for the 2023-2024 school year.

The athletic handbook for the 2023-2024 school year.

All bus routes and shuttle schedules for the new school year.

The substitute staff list.

An agreement with Therapy Solutions for physical therapy for designated students.

The board also approved payment for two “then and now” invoices: $4,778.18 to the Van Wert County Board of DD and $3,886.78 to Cardinal Bus Sales & Service.

The next meeting of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, September 27, in the First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.