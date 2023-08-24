VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/23/2023

Wednesday August 23, 2023

7:47 a.m. – Deputies along with Wren EMS and Van Wert EMS responded to a residence on Jackson Street in the Village of Wren for a report of a subject not breathing.

8:00 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a Bond Violation. Skylar David Lord-Risner, 23, of Lima is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

12:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City to standby as a peace officer.

2:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City to check an abandoned 911 call.

5:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Pettit Street in the Village of Convoy for a stray dog.

6:07 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject who had fallen.

9:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walnut Street in the Village of Middle Point to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

11:24 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for aggravated possession of drugs and trafficking in drugs. Julie Survilla, 47, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.