VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/24/2023

Thursday August 24, 2023

8:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Converse Roselm Road in Jackson Township to assist a disabled motorist.

10:44 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.

10:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to standby as a peace officer.

10:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Willshire to assist a transient.

10:51 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS and Delphos EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with low blood pressure.

1:08 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Christopher Crossing in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.

1:30 p.m. – Dog Warden Responded to an area of Clime Street in the City of Delphos on a complaint of a stray dog.

1:53 p.m.- Deputies responded to a location on West Main Street in Pleasant Township on a complaint of theft.

5:02 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of harassment and threats.

7:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mentzer Church Road in Tully Township on a complaint of a loose dog.

7:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of harassment.