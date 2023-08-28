VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/25/2023

Friday August 25, 2023

5:27 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Tully Harrison Road in Pleasant Township for a subject with abdominal pain.

6:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of trespassing.

8:46 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS on Mutual Aid with Delphos EMS in the City of Delphos.

10:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Production Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Westwood Drive in the City of Van Wert for a report of a possible drunk driver.

10:50 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Samuel Joseph Cassidy, 21, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

11:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio Indiana State Line Road in Harrison Township on a complaint of a subject trespassing.

12:02 p.m. – Deputies took a complaint of fraud from a resident on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township.

12:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township to deliver a message from the Decatur, Indiana Police.

12:44 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist with a dog.

3:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dolt Road in Washington Township in reference to an abandoned vehicle.

7:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walnut Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of harassment.

8:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mentzer Road in Tully Township on a complaint of loose goats.

9:36 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a subject with neck pain from a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

10:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Spencer Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.