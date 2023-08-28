VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/26/2023

Saturday August 26, 2023

12:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township.

1:31 a.m. – Deputies conducted a routine traffic stop at U.S. 127 and U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township. After the investigation was complete, Levi Garrett Saxton, 18, of Van Wert was cited for driving under the influence while under the age of 21, and a seat belt violation. He was released and issued a summons to appear in Van Wert Municipal Court.

1:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Pleasant Drive in Pleasant Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

8:06 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

12:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:37 p.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 118 at Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State

Highway Patrol.

3:40 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire and Rockford Fire to a location on Central Street in the Village of Ohio City for a gas line that had been struck with an excavator.

4:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ainsworth Road in Willshire Township on a complaint of grass that was blown into the roadway.

4:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of a residence and vehicle being egged.

5:14 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Green Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject with chest pain.

5:30 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for aggravated possession of drugs. Trenten Thomas Harker, 24, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County

Correctional Facility.

10:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jonestown Road in York Township to check an open line 911 call.