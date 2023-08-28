VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/27/2023

Sunday August 27, 2023

12:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township.

12:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a fight in the parking lot at a location on Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point.

6:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

7:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

9:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of smoke that filled her house from someone burning brush earlier.

10:57 a.m. – Deputies along with Wren and Willshire Fire responded to a fire alarm at a residence on German Church Road in Harrison Township.

11:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Upperman Road in Washington Township to check an open door at the residence.

1:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a disabled motorist.

3:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of an assault.

3:37 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject in the Village of Willshire about a violation of a protection order.

3:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 709 in York Township on a report of what might be old grenades being located inside two ammo cans inside a barn. The Allen County, Ohio Bomb Squad was requested and responded to the scene. The devices were found to be military smoke grenades, and one that contained CS Gas (tear gas). The bomb squad destroyed four smoke grenades due to them being deteriorated along with the CS canister due to it not having a fuse. The remainder of the items were packaged and removed from the property.

4:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wood Street in the Village of Middle Point to standby as a peace officer.

4:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City to standby as a peace officer.

5:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of trespassing.

5:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 30 in Union Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.