Van Wert Police blotter 8/20-8/27/23

Van Wert Police

Sunday August 20 – a resident in the 1100 block of Bell Ave. reported telephone harassment.

Sunday, August 20 – a resident in the 900 block of Kear Rd. was injured during a fall after a dog charged at her.

Sunday, August 20 – received a report of criminal trespassing in the 600 block of N. Franklin St.

Monday, August 21 – a theft was reported in the 300 block of W. Maple Ave.

Tuesday, August 22 – telecommunications harassment was reported in the 700 block of N. Franklin St.

Tuesday, August 22 – arrested Sean Bright, 27, for domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor, and strangulation, a fourth degree felony, after an incident in the 600 block of E. Main St.

Tuesday, August 22 – a miscellaneous drug offense report was taken in the 600 block of E. Main St.

Wednesday, August 23 – a theft was reported in the 400 block of N. Race St.

Wednesday, August 23 – a juvenile in the 700 block of W. Main St. was charged with being unruly after an incident at home.

Wednesday, August 23 – a missing person report was taken in the 200 block of S. Tyler St. The person was located without incident.

Thursday, August 24 – a report was taken for drugs found in the 200 block of W. Main St.

Thursday, August 24 – a report of a dispute was taken in the 1200 block of S. Shannon St.

Thursday, August 24 – arrested John M. Heaton of Toledo on an outstanding felony warrant and for obstructing official business.

Thursday, August 24 – responded to a call of a distraught male in the 300 block of W. Maple Ave.

Friday, August 25 – arrested Samuel Cassidy on a warrant and for ostruction. The arrest was made in the 600 block of State St.

Friday, August 25 – cited Crystal Robinson for failing to register her dog.

Saturday, August 26 – arrested a 14-year-old juvenile for domestic violence after an incident in the 300 block of Woodland Ave.

Saturday, August 26 – arrested Jenniefer Kilgore, 37, of Cridersville on an outstanding warrants from Van Wert Municipal Court.

Saturday, August 26 – arrested Trenten Harker on a warrant.

Sunday, August 27 – a resident in the 1000 block of Jennings Rd. reported an unknown person broke a front window to his home.