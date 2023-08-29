VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/28/2023

Monday August 28, 2023

2:39 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.

8:46 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Shenk Road in Washington Township for a subject that fell.

11:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Augustine Road in Pleasant Township to stand by as a peace officer.

12:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Clearview Drive in Washington Township to investigate a fraud complaint.

1:13 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.

1:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Hoaglin Township to check the welfare of a subject.

3:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of domestic violence. Misty Dawn Owens, 50, was arrested for domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor and was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. While at the location, deputies investigated a second complaint of domestic violence between a juvenile and adult. The incident is still under investigation.

3:55 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 709 in York Township for a subject with a fast heart rate feeling like passing out.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a community control violation. Skylar David Lord-Riser, 23, of Lima is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

5:05 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Schumm Road in Willshire Township for a subject who was burned.

6:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Stripe Road in Ridge Township to check a report of a vehicle sitting in the roadway.

8:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of criminal damaging at the Middle Point Ball Park.

10:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Union Township on a report of a vehicle sitting along the roadway.