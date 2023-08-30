VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/29/2023

Tuesday August 29, 2023

4:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tyler Street in the Village of Middle Point to investigate a report of domestic violence. The suspect had left the scene prior to units arriving. Two warrants have been issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for Frank Leroy Ross, 54, of Middle Point. One is for domestic violence and the other for violating a protection order, a fifth degree felony.

7:06 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for an unresponsive subject.

7:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point.

8:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Spencer Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Miller Poling Road in Jackson Township to check an open line 911 call.

9:37 a.m. – Dispatched Wren and Ohio City EMS to a residence on Clayton Road in Willshire Township for a subject who fell.

10:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

10:46 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a probation violation. Joshua J. Carroll, 35, of Willshire is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

11:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

11:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a subject.

12:29 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Woodland Avenue in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of two loose dogs.

4:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:09 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was ill.

6:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sprague Street in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of a subject trespassing on the property.

8:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Jackson Township on a complaint of two stray dogs on the property.