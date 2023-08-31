Longtime CNB CEO retiring this year

Submitted information

A private retirement reception in honor of J. Michael (Mike) Romey will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, September 8, at the bank’s Operations Center. All current and former CNB employees and board members are invited to stop in.

Mike Romey

Romey has been Citizens National Bank’s CEO for 37 years and will retire from that position at the end of this year. The Romey’s have a long history with CNB, with Mike’s grandfather holding the position of head cashier when the bank opened in 1920, and later becoming president of the bank. Both his father and brother have held positions on the bank’s board of directors, with Mike officially joining the bank as President and CEO in 1986.

Mike stepped back from his role of president in 2019 and Eric Faulkner was chosen by the board to fulfill that role. Mike retained the CEO position until this year and will remain chairman of the board for the bank.

“Mike led CNB through many years of record-breaking growth and introduction to new technology for our customers,” Faulkner said. “We’re all grateful for the leadership and genuine care he provided to CNB and wish him well as he enters this new chapter.”

Citizens National Bank is a community bank with nine locations in Ohio. Focused on commercial and small business, as well as agricultural banking, we serve approximately 13 counties throughout Ohio and Indiana and have assets of more than $970 million.