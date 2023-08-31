VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/30/2023

Wednesday August 30, 2023

12:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Simpson Street in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of theft.

12:57 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having difficulty breathing.

2:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a report of a domestic dispute.

3:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Union Township to check a report of a traffic hazard.

11:13 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of juveniles being unruly.

11:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to the parking lot of the Van Wert County Court House to assist with a subject having a medical issue.

11:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elm Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City to stand by as a peace officer.

2:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Greenville Road in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a juvenile who had not reported for school.

3:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Line Road in Tully Township on a complain of subjects trespassing.

5:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Jackson Township to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle.

6:39 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Monmouth Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who fell.

7:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walnut Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of theft.

11:41 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having a seizure.